HAMILTON — George William Turner, 69, of Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 24, 2019. George was born on Feb. 17, 1949, in Havre, the oldest of six children, to George A. and Emma O. (Butler) Turner. George graduated Chinook High School in 1967 before joining the Navy and later being a part of the Navy Reserve.
On Sept. 5, 1970, he married Debra Beard of Corvallis though, they were later divorced. During his life George worked as a carpenter and handyman and volunteered as an EMT in Ravalli County and on Life Flight. For a short time, he even drove truck commercially.
Preceding him in death are his parents and his best friend and significant-other Merrie Miller.
Survivors include his two sons, Rod (Angela) of Victor and Todd (Sara) of Gillette, Wyoming. Siblings Mike, Emily, Leslie, Scott and Odis. Three grandsons and two granddaughters. Plus numerous nieces and nephews.
An informal gathering will be held at the Eagles Lodge at 125 N. 2nd St. in Hamilton on Friday, February 8, at 2 p.m.