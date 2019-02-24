MISSOULA — Georgianna Mae Reichelt was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Great Falls and died on Feb. 15, 2019, at age 90 in Missoula.
Her parents, George and Annie Reichelt had five children; Georgie, Donna, Dennis, Larry and Gary. The family lived and played on their farm six miles west and south of Big Sandy. Georgie loved to read and study, singing and music, all animals (especially her kitties), stylish cloths and hats and traveling. She and her mother enjoyed many driving trips together. Georgie also traveled alone and with other friends and family members.
She was a member of the Sons of Norway and loved the annual lutefisk dinner.
Aunt Georgie had a memory like an elephant and vigor like the energizer bunny! She graduated valedictorian in 1947 from the Big Sandy High School. After high school she joined a couple of close friends in Spokane, Washington, to attend the Deaconess School of Nursing. She completed college at MSU-Northern at Havre and graduated with an LPN Associate degree.
Georgie was fun-loving and adamantly devoted to communicating, visiting and keeping track of all her relatives and friends. She was a gracious and constant presence in our lives and will be greatly missed.
Georgianna made her choice to follow Jesus when she was 12 years old. She was very faithful to her convictions all of her life and finished her journey through life faithfully.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., March 2, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home (1705 W. Broadway in Missoula). A viewing will start at noon and a reception will follow the funeral service. A graveside service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Big Sandy Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
