MISSOULA — Gerald B. “Jerry” Power passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family in his home in Missoula and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2020.

Jerry is survived by Verna Lou, his loving wife of 46 years, his children Kelly and Gerald, his two sisters and brother, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jerry graduated from Boston College, proudly served as a Marine Corps pilot and spent his professional career in the aerospace industry. He was intimately involved in a number of strategic programs, including development of the SR-71, F-15 and F-16 aircraft. He retired to Missoula in 1993 to be closer to the mountains and streams that he loved.

Their mountain cabin on Rock Creek and the surrounding wilderness were the sources of so many wonderful experiences for Jerry with Verna Lou, his family and so many of his dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, your contributions to the Rock Creek Protective Association (P.O. Box 235, Clinton, MT 59825) will be warmly appreciated. A celebration of life, with family and friends, will be held in the summer of 2021, when the world has returned to normalcy.