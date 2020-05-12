POLSON - Gerald “Gary” D. Noland, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
A happy born-in-Montana man who could design, build, repair anything, manage workers and complex projects, skillfully operate his beloved Bobcat, and ride, pack and shoe horses all while being a good husband, father and friend. However, he never conquered spelling or cancer.
Gary simply loved his wife Sandra; daughters Kayleen, Yvonne, Lindella and Ronelle; parents Carroll and Vel; siblings and spouses Charlie, Laurel, Ken, Rhonda, Roy, Sherry, Dan, Terry, Kelly; grandchildren; sisters-in-law Sam and Kay; nieces, nephew and friend, Frenchy. He excelled as a construction superintendent for Williams Brothers Construction in Billings and as a Landscape Architect at Glacier National Park: Going-to-the-Sun Road Rehabilitation Project.
His parting advice: Change the oil every 2,000 miles.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at shriderthompson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.
