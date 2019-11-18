FLORENCE — Gerald Kenneth Morman, Sr. of Florence, turned his life over to God on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the age of 73.
He was born on June 1, 1946, in Philadelphia, the youngest of three brothers. Gerry grew up in the nearby town of Broomall, where he attended parochial school until his graduation in 1964. He left Pennsylvania for UCLA, but shortly after arriving in California he received a letter of "Greetings".... from Uncle Sam.
Gerry chose to enlist, and rose quickly to the rank of Sergeant in the US Army, proudly serving as an MP at Fort Monroe, Virginia. During his time of service, he met and married the love of his life and best friend, Trisha.
Gerry loved good humor, reading, and going "on the hunt" at garage sales. He loved God, his family, his country, and his president. He was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend.
You have free articles remaining.
Gerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Trisha; son Matt Morman and granddaughter Kaitlyn of Snohomish, Washington; daughter Karel Montgomery, son-in-law John and grandson "little" John of Anacortes, Washington; sisters-in-law Karen "Blankets" Delegard of Boise, Idaho, Mary Blackner of Cedar City, Utah, and Virginia Morman of Denver, Colorado; brother-in-law Rob Yelton of Annandale, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring doctors and nurses at the Stevensville Community Clinic, and Community Medical Cancer Center and Hospital. Thanks also to the kind people of Marcus Daly Hospice and the Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies. And a very special thank you to all of the wonderful neighbors, friends and folks for all of their support, words of comfort and prayers.
Internment will take place next summer at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.