FLORENCE — Gerald L. "Jerry" Dierking, 90, passed away Sunday, August 2 at his home in Florence. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, Aug 10 at 1 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.