Gerald L. Lukasik

EVARO — Gerald "Gerry" Lukasik, 75, of Evaro passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26. Born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 2, 1945, he was raised in the south Texas communities of San Antonio and McAllen, graduating from high school in McAllen, Texas, in 1963. After five years at the University of Houston, he graduated as a proud Cougar with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering in 1968.
He was brought to Montana by summer jobs working for the Bureau of Land Management during his college years. A few years after graduating and working as an engineer for McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, he moved to Montana permanently with the intention of never leaving.
He married Anna Marie Kolschefsky in 1971 and this marriage brought two sons, Geoff in 1973 and Greg in 1975. In 1981, Anna passed away and two years later, he married Jacqueline Adams in 1983 and moved to her home on Evaro Hill which became his lifelong home along with Jackie's son Shawn Goodson. This marriage brought an additional son, Grayson, in 1984 and now four boys were living in the house!
After several years as a consultant engineer in Billings and Missoula, in 1980 he went to work for Mountain Water Company as the utility's engineer. For the next 31 years he served the Missoula community dedicating his career to providing clean and safe water to the residents. During his career, he became very involved and was a proud member of the American Water Works Association, serving in the Montana Section Board and on the National Board as the Montana Section Director. Through AWWA his influence spread throughout the state and North America as he worked tirelessly to improve the water industry. He made many great friends during his tenure with AWWA and those relationships resulted in many great hunting and fishing trips with those friends for many years after his service time.
In addition to his water career, he was also known as an avid outdoorsman. He was always excited to take afternoon fishing trips in the small streams near his home, trips to area lakes, and elk and deer hunting trips throughout western and southwestern Montana. Later in life he became a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America and traveled all over the West searching for gold in various mining claims. He took full advantage of the Montana way of life!
Many words can describe Gerry. He was a dedicated and very loyal family man to his children and grand-children and their families. It was rightly said he was more of a father than a father in-law. In his own words, he said "it is the man's responsibility to take care of his family," and he did by not only being there for us but also making sure his kids had a better opportunity for success than he had. His solid work ethic set an example for his children and grand-children to follow and he worked hard to make sure all his family's needs were met. He was well known for his impeccable character where he always stood by what he said, and made sure his children knew honesty was the only way to go! He was very strong-willed and always completed every task he set out to do, which included building the large garage, woodshed and the numerous improvements around their Evaro home.
There was never a summer where a large project was not going on! He had a heart of gold which was revealed by helping out people he would see in need and sometimes even providing them with food from his gardens or wild game meat taken from the usually successful hunting season, or helping neighbors in need by financial gifts. He was also a good natured teaser, especially with his grand children and he always made sure he got the "last-tag." Anyone who knew Gerry was better off for knowing him.
He is survived by Jacqueline, his wife of 37 years, four children, Shawn (wife Mary Anne and children Jamie (husband Mike), Dylan and Cody), Geoff (wife Sheri and daughter Taylor Anne, and step children James, Taylor, Trenten and Spencer), Greg (wife Laura and children Hannah, Jared and Kylie) and Grayson (wife Jan and children Gavin and Ali), sisters Carolyn (Daryl and Family) and Darlene (Jack and family) and many extended family and friends throughout Montana, Texas and Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Lukasik in 1953, first wife Anna Marie Lukasik in 1981, step-father Howard Lovvorn in 2013, and mother Silvia Lukasik-Lovvorn in 2015, as well as several uncles and aunts who were very influential on his south Texas upbringing.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at the Garden City Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at the cemetery in Stevensville. The service will also have the ability to be live-streamed by going to Gerry’s personal obituary page at gardencityfh.com.
The family wishes to thank Garden City Funeral Home for their professionalism and service along with the Arlee Fire Department and neighbors who have offered assistance and worked as hard as possible to bring him back.
