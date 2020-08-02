Gerald L. Lukasik

In addition to his water career, he was also known as an avid outdoorsman. He was always excited to take afternoon fishing trips in the small streams near his home, trips to area lakes, and elk and deer hunting trips throughout western and southwestern Montana. Later in life he became a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America and traveled all over the West searching for gold in various mining claims. He took full advantage of the Montana way of life!

Many words can describe Gerry. He was a dedicated and very loyal family man to his children and grand-children and their families. It was rightly said he was more of a father than a father in-law. In his own words, he said "it is the man's responsibility to take care of his family," and he did by not only being there for us but also making sure his kids had a better opportunity for success than he had. His solid work ethic set an example for his children and grand-children to follow and he worked hard to make sure all his family's needs were met. He was well known for his impeccable character where he always stood by what he said, and made sure his children knew honesty was the only way to go! He was very strong-willed and always completed every task he set out to do, which included building the large garage, woodshed and the numerous improvements around their Evaro home.