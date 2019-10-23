MISSOULA — Gerald (Jerry) L. Bachmann was born July 10, 1940, in Sutton, Nebraska, to Harrison and Dorothy Bachmann. He was baptized on April 17, 1941, at The First Congregational Church, Geneva, Nebraska. On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, he went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Following his 1958 graduation from Fairmont High School, Nebraska, he worked as a mechanic for Gooch Food Products, Lincoln, Nebraska. From 1962 to 1966, he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Midway serving as an Interior Communications Technician. He was awarded a U. S. Armed Forces Expeditionary, U.S. Constitution National Defense, and Good Conduct Medals. Following his military service he was employed as an electronics technician for Lincoln Communications Service, Lincoln, Nebraska.
He was united in marriage to Marlene Stagemeyer on Aug. 5, 1967, at Arapahoe, Nebraska. In 1967 he was confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church, Lincoln, Nebraska.
He completed a bachelor of science degree from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in physical education and an emphasis in recreational programming and sociology. He pursued a master's degree in recreation management at the University of Montana, Missoula. From 1973 to 1975, he was a project assistant for "Development of Innovative Recreational Programs for Senior Citizen Centers in Montana." From 1976 to 1981 he served as a regional sales supervisor for 23 Norelco Office Products in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. At the urging of customers, he started his own sales and service of Norelco and Phillips Office Products.
He was a member of Phi Epsilon Kappa Honorary Fraternity, the National Recreational and Park Association and the Montana Office Machines Association. The Aid Association for Lutherans recognized him as the 1977 Volunteer of the Year for his community and church activities.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Bachmann; nieces, Jeree Holt and husband, Brandon, Debra Nelson and Christy Stagemeyer; nephews, Merrill Stagemeyer and wife Sandra, and Brent Stagemeyer and wife, Carla, and great-nephews, Joel and Reid Stagemeyer, Miles, Jace, and Tucker Stagemeyer, and Grady Holt, and great-niece, Jaclyn Kerner and husband, Zach, and Harper Holt.
A memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3718 Rattlesnake Drive, Missoula, Montana 59802 on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. Services provided by Garden City Funeral Services, Missoula, Montana.
Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 3718 Rattlesnake Drive, Missoula, MT 59802, or to U. S. Veterans, preferably for U.S. Midway Veteran Reunion, San Diego, California, or other veteran organization of your choosing.