Gerald N. "Jerry" Ingersoll

MISSOULA — Jerry passed away July 13, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital due to a tragic accident at his home. He was cremated and a private family service was held per his request.

He is survived by brothers Roger (Karen Rausch), Jim, Ron (Jean) and sister Becky Goeres (Tim) and a large extended family.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

