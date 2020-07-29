Gerald N. "Jerry" Ingersoll

Gerald N. "Jerry" Ingersoll

{{featured_button_text}}
Flag

Flag

MISSOULA — Jerry passed away July 13, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital due to a tragic accident at his home. He was cremated and a private family service was held per his request.

He is survived by brothers Roger (Karen Rausch), Jim, Ron (Jean) and sister Becky Goeres (Tim) and a large extended family.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Ingersoll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News