Gerald R Nichols, Jr.

Gerald “Jerry” Roger Nichols, Jr., 68, of Missoula passed away March 1, 2021 in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Jerry was born on March 14, 1952 in Missoula, MT to Gerald Nichols, Sr. and Wilma Jean “Billie” Nichols. The oldest of five children, he grew up in East Missoula with siblings Jim, Jolene, Jeannie and Jay. After several years, he moved to Alberton and also spent some time living in the logging camps up Fish Creek with his dad and brother, Jim. There, he discovered his undying love for the outdoors. He graduated from Alberton High School in 1970 and maintained friendships with numerous classmates.

After moving to Missoula, Jerry went on to work as a switchman for Milwaukee Railroad and spent nearly 30 years at Stone Container working various positions. There, he formed friendships he cherished. He also owned and operated Western Waters & Woods, serving as a whitewater rafting, fishing and hunting outfitter. In 1979 he married Audrey Rider and together they had two children, Brandi and Cale. His greatest pride was instilling his love of fishing and hunting in his children who, to this day, spend their most cherished moments in the outdoors.