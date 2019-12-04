ST. IGNATIUS — Geraldine M. McVey (Gerry) passed away peacefully at her home in St. Ignatius on Nov. 29, 2019. Her son, Ken, was at her side when she passed. She was born in Hardin in 1929 to Dewey & Lula Walker.
The family moved to the St. Ignatius area when Gerry was a child. She completed elementary school there and graduated from St. Ignatius High School.
She married Robert McVey in 1951. She and Bob operated a cattle ranch in the foothills near McDonald Lake until Bob’s death in 1987. They raised three sons on the ranch and all three agree that it was the best place in the world to grow up and that we had the best Mom ever!
Gerry managed the State of Montana liquor store in St. Ignatius for a number of years. Upon retirement she moved “off the hill” to her home in St. Ignatius. She was a member of the Foothills Club and enjoyed meeting friends at the Senior Center. She was also a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Ignatius.
She will be missed greatly by her family and friends, yet we take great comfort in knowing that she was blessed with a long and happy life.
Gerry was preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Walker, and sister, Roberta Middlemist. She is survived by her sister Gertrude Freshour; and sons Dean and wife Janet; Kenneth; and Don and wife Cathy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is planned next Spring. The family requests memorials be made to the Senior Center and Zion Lutheran Church in St. Ignatius.