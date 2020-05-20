× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Gina Marie Boland Wolff departed this life unexpectedly and quietly in her sleep on May 12, 2020 after enriching the lives of numerous friends and family over her 48 years. Her departing words were probably “I can’t believe that damn cat outlived me!” referring to one particular friend of a dozen or so species that she adopted or agreed to care for indefinitely, and that considered her their best friend and mother.

Born April 5, 1972 in Missoula, and marching to her own drum ever since, she was known in her earliest years for following parade floats down the street, making “snow” out of bean bag chair contents, and challenging her brother every possible chance she could. Playing “school teacher” to a five and six-year-old paid off when the current COVID-19 crisis made her the best teacher out of all the parents now charged with home-schooling. Even from that early life, Gina developed a patience, understanding, and support for lost causes from somewhere other than her DNA that smothered all those she knew with the type of love and kindness rarely seen on this planet anymore.