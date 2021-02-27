Glade William Roberts

Glade William Roberts was born in American Fork, Utah on August 25, 1927 and passed on February 17, 2021. Glade was the third son born to Ralph Joseph and Lorena Maude Roberts. He was proceeded in death by his brothers Eugene, Merrill and Max. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 73 years, Dora Dean Roberts. They had four children, Carolyn Parker, Dean Roberts, Cherie Adie and Bim Roberts. Glade and Dora had 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

His early years were divided between a small home in American Fork and summers helping his father herd sheep in the Uintah and Wasatch National forests as well as east of the Strawberry Reservoir. He learned to ride and manage a horse at an early age. His childhood heroes were Gene Autrey and Hop A Long Cassidy. Glade recalled, “It seemed my surviving childhood was nothing short of a miracle. I have never been bored and probably had more curiosity than I needed.” He was active in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, becoming one of the first Air Scouts in Utah county. He joined the Civil Air patrol and began taking flying lessons at fifteen and was flying solo at sixteen.