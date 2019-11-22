DEER LODGE — Mom was born Sept. 14, 1928, to Richard Reeves and Susie Rosenberg Reeves in Crawford, Nebraska, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Portland, Oregon where mom graduated from Portland Girls High School in 1946. Mom made her way back to Missoula where she met and married Harry Knuchel (the milkman) on April 3, 1948. And, then along came the milkman’s kids, six in eight years, Cheryl Knuchel, deceased, Diane (Mike) Grey of Deer Lodge, Karl (Laurie) Knuchel of Livingston, Tim Knuchel of Deer Lodge, Gary (Polly) Knuchel of Belgrade and Mark Knuchel of Deer Lodge.
They moved to Deer Lodge over Memorial Day weekend in 1959 where they proceeded to make a fun filled life following the trials and tribulations that their boys put them through. Mom loved following her kids, grandkids and great grandkids as they played sports, danced or their academic achievements. Often times you could hear her calling out the referees when she didn’t quite agree with one of their calls and dad would tell her to be quiet. She was always our biggest fan and our biggest critic.
In her later years she loved hearing stories about her family and she especially enjoyed hearing about how naughty they could be.
Mom loved animals and always had one or two or three dogs and a few cats.
After the kids were all in school mom went to work at Coast to Coast Hardware and then for Castillo’s. But, she only worked during the school year because she could never find anyone willing to watch the little boys and she always wanted to be available for any of the kids’ activities. Later she worked at Keystone and New to You. Mom always loved interacting with others and truly enjoyed all of her kids’ friends when they came over.
Mom has been a resident of the Renaissance of Deer Lodge for the last three plus years and loved teasing everyone who worked or lived there. In these later years, whenever anyone asked how she was doing, the first question asked was “is she still feisty?” That would be a resounding yes, as anyone involved with her would testify.
Mom passed away on Nov. 15 after a struggle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry in 1998 and her daughter, Cheryl in 2009. She is survived by five of her children, eleven grandchildren, Debi (Scott) Casagranda, Stacey (Lee) Clark, Arie (Heidi) Grey, Necia Knuchel, Megan (Matt) Ballinger, Shane (Kassidi) Knuchel, Jacquie Pischke, Skyler Knuchel, Delaney (Ty) Pocha, Kylie and Jason Knuchel and 18 great grandchildren, Kadeshia, Tristen, Ariel, Myleigh and Trae Clark, Macee, Jake and Brady Casagranda, Raeder, Saege, Tymber and Aece Grey, HayLeigh and Carter Pischke, Kia Pasulka, Millie Ballinger, Annaleigh Knuchel, and Kaine Pocha.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Memorials can be made to the Shiners’ Hospital or Frontier Home Health and Hospice.