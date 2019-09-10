POWAY — On Aug. 23, 2019, Gladys Peterson passed away in Poway, California, where she had recently moved from her home in Missoula to be near family during her brave fight against metastatic breast cancer.
Born in Deer Lodge in 1929, she was raised by loving parents Albert and Elise Hove, along with her two brothers and two sisters. The Hove family settled in Missoula in 1946 and Gladys graduated from Missoula County High School the following year. Always a hard worker, she began working part-time for Grady Insurance Agency while still attending high school and was promoted to full-time after graduation. It was a career that would continue for nearly four decades.
On Thanksgiving Day, 1958, she married the love of her life, Elmer “Pete” Peterson from Frenchtown. For the next 30 of their 52 years together, they continued growing businesses in Missoula, including the Canyon Motel and Olson’s Grocery on S. Higgins. As owners of The Travel Bug, the couple visited many exotic destinations and found that they loved Hawaii and visited the islands many times.
Pete and Gladys enjoyed hosting their extended family, including numerous nieces and nephews, at their cabin on Flathead Lake every summer. Wherever the Petersons were, there was always room for the kids, abundant snacks and treats, and many memorable moments with our “Aunt Tootie.” She was one of kind in her generosity and care for those she loved.
In 1988, the couple retired and took joy in spending more time with their family and friends.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Jim and Al Hove; her sisters, Marie Rogge and Bernice Lowe; and brother-in-law Mick Lowe. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews (now residing in California, Colorado, Delaware and Texas) who were loved and enjoyed as though they were her own.
A family memorial service in Missoula will be held at a later date. Ashes will be interred at Missoula City Cemetery.
Donations in her honor can be made to The Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd, Suite 130, Escondido, California, 92025.