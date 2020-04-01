MISSOULA — Gladys Irene (Hightower) Harris-Mandelko passed away on March 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family and kindly supported by Partners Hospice. She recently celebrated her 90 years of life at a fun-filled church event where many memories were shared.

Irene was born March 9, 1930 to Gladys Rome Hightower and Lester Hightower in Hamilton. She had two brothers, Douglas and Wayne; and one sister, Maxine. She was raised in Missoula and attended school there, graduating in 1948.

In 1950, Irene met Gaynor Harris, who had recently served in the Marines and was working at Brest Market. They married in 1951 and moved to Gaynor’s native Iowa, eventually moving to the Harris family’s homesteaded property outside Akron, Iowa where they farmed and raised four children – Charles Evan, Howard Lester, Marcia Maxine and Marlin Gaynor. Irene’s dedication to her family was evident. Her passion for feeding and caring for others was a gift she lovingly shared. She was active in the United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, school and community activities as well as working at First National Bank. After 36 years of marriage, Irene lost Gaynor to cancer. Cousin Jon Harris and his wife, Lisa, moved onto Gaynor and Irene’s farm, raising their family and tending to the land.

