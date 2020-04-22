Glen Howard Stensrud

TURAH — January 5, 1951-April 18, 2020
Glen was born Jan. 5, 1951 to Lillian and Howard Stensrud. He grew up in Missoula riding motorcycles in the Rattlesnake, wrenching on fast cars and playing trumpet for the Hellgate marching band. He met Becky Barrett and they married in 1970 and raised a couple of good kids. He went on to pursue rodeo dreams and spend time in the mountains hunting with friends and family. He was drawn to the Western lifestyle and would be happy to tell you about the time he shot himself in the leg while practicing his quick-draw! Glen and Becky later divorced, but remained friends. He built a beautiful business, Stensrud Cabinet Company, from the ground up with his son, Kelly. Their exquisite craftsmanship can be found in many homes and businesses around town. He especially enjoyed spending time at his Flathead Lake cabin in Big Arm Bay. He was known for his quick wit and cowboy charm. He could also hold a stiff grudge and get distracted by pretty ladies!
Glen passed away peacefully in the home he built himself. He is survived by Kelly Stensrud and his wife Beth, Carrie Lewis and her husband Tim, and his three grandchildren, Anna, Mia and Hayes.
He will be buried next to his parents at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A small graveside service will be held this week and we would like to have a celebration of life later this spring when social distancing restrictions are lifted.
Hestia Home Advantage was an amazing resource for the Stensrud family this last year. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting The Hestia Foundation, 700 SW Higgins Ste 102, Missoula, MT 59803.
