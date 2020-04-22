Glen Howard Stensrud

Glen was born Jan. 5, 1951 to Lillian and Howard Stensrud. He grew up in Missoula riding motorcycles in the Rattlesnake, wrenching on fast cars and playing trumpet for the Hellgate marching band. He met Becky Barrett and they married in 1970 and raised a couple of good kids. He went on to pursue rodeo dreams and spend time in the mountains hunting with friends and family. He was drawn to the Western lifestyle and would be happy to tell you about the time he shot himself in the leg while practicing his quick-draw! Glen and Becky later divorced, but remained friends. He built a beautiful business, Stensrud Cabinet Company, from the ground up with his son, Kelly. Their exquisite craftsmanship can be found in many homes and businesses around town. He especially enjoyed spending time at his Flathead Lake cabin in Big Arm Bay. He was known for his quick wit and cowboy charm. He could also hold a stiff grudge and get distracted by pretty ladies!