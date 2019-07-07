ALBERTON — Glenda M. Phillips, 80, of Alberton, passed peacefully and gracefully at home with loved ones by her side on June 28, 2019. Glenda was born on Nov. 8, 1938, in Missoula to Carl and Lois Sorensen.
Glenda enjoyed the things that make us smile. First blooms of spring, the surprise of an overnight snowfall, the smell of fresh linen, sightings of baby birds, VW Bugs and of course, Elvis. Her infectious caring of all creatures great and small made her a wonderful example of life’s goodness.
Glenda grew up in Missoula, Montana, and graduated from Sentinel High School. She worked at Westmont Tractor and after marrying Jerry, her husband of 50 years, moved to Washington state. With Jerry's two daughters, Michele and Ardyth, and her son Bradley, they spent years enjoying the great northwest. After retiring from a career with the Department of Labor and Industries, she and Jerry moved back to Montana, to the small town of Alberton. There they enjoyed the friendships of many and were an active part of the community.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Lois Sorensen, husband Jerry Phillips, niece Tracy Sorensen and granddaughter Lyndsey Lason. She is survived by her brothers Gary (Hazel) of Missoula, Walter (Gina) of Springfield, Oregon, Wesley (Dianna) of Three Forks, son Bradley (Donna) of Mill Creek, Washington, stepdaughters Michele of Everett, Washington, and Ardyth of Rigby, Idaho, grandkids, Jennifer, Joshua, Jenny, Stacy, Skyler, Jillian, Josiah, and great-grandkids, Lowen, Liam, Lane, Eugene, Kaylin and Avery.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the Partners Hospice Team and Garden City Funeral Home for their kindness and devotion to duty.
Glenda loved animals. Please consider donating to a shelter or your local humane society.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.