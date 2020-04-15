Glenn Albert Roloff

In October 1956, he entered active duty in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood for basic training and afterwards was sent to Camp Zama near Tokyo. Glenn and Susan’s daughter Kathy was born in 1957 while he was in Japan. He didn’t get to see her until his return from active duty a year later. In 1958 Glenn was employed by Kirby Lumber Company in Southeast, Texas. Their son Charles Glenn was born in Jasper, Texas in 1960. Later that year Glenn became a forester with the U.S.D.A Forest Service (Timber Management) on the Mi-Wuk District of the Stanislaus, the beginning of a 43-year career. In 1964 there was a move to the Pacific Ranger Station on the Pacific District of the El Dorado District as Assistant District Ranger. In 1966, Glenn transferred to the Region Five quarters in San Francisco working on the first California River Basin Survey and after four years working on the project, he wrote that report.