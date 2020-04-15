MISSOULA — Glenn Albert Roloff, of Missoula, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 2, 1934 in the family home in Jackson, Missouri, to Leo and Opal (Barks) Roloff. He grew up with his older brother, Paul and younger sister Madge, on Green’s Ferry Road. The three attended Jackson Public Schools.
He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Forestry in 1956 while in the Army Reserves. Glenn met fellow university student Susan Webster in 1954. They married in 1956 and were married 63 years.
In October 1956, he entered active duty in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood for basic training and afterwards was sent to Camp Zama near Tokyo. Glenn and Susan’s daughter Kathy was born in 1957 while he was in Japan. He didn’t get to see her until his return from active duty a year later. In 1958 Glenn was employed by Kirby Lumber Company in Southeast, Texas. Their son Charles Glenn was born in Jasper, Texas in 1960. Later that year Glenn became a forester with the U.S.D.A Forest Service (Timber Management) on the Mi-Wuk District of the Stanislaus, the beginning of a 43-year career. In 1964 there was a move to the Pacific Ranger Station on the Pacific District of the El Dorado District as Assistant District Ranger. In 1966, Glenn transferred to the Region Five quarters in San Francisco working on the first California River Basin Survey and after four years working on the project, he wrote that report.
The next move was to Carbondale, Illinois, still Forest Service, he worked in State and Private forestry but was based in the S.I.U. Forestry Service Sciences Laboratory. He loved working in State and Private, and continued to work in that field for the rest of his career. In 1974, they moved to Missoula, becoming a Region One family. In 1980, Glenn and Susan moved to Bismarck, North Dakota where he was a staff member on the Custer (still in Region One). In 1987, they returned home to Missoula where Glenn retired in 2004.
Glenn was a dedicated public servant for forty-five years. He always loved children and they loved him. Glenn especially loved his great-grandchildren. Being outdoors with them and fishing with them were his favorite activities.
Survivors include his wife Susan; daughter, Kate; son Chuck (Shirley); five grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother Paul (Mary) and his sister Madge Burchyett.
Burial has taken place at the Missoula City Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.