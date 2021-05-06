Glenn Braatz

Glenn Braatz of Billings, Montana passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of 81 on April 25, 2021. Glenn was a life-long truck driver with a passion for the road. He could tell you the mile marker of every interstate café, who had the best biscuits and gravy, or the cheapest cup of coffee. He loved the road and his trucks. He often competed in semi-truck shows and won Grand Champion with his customized 1971 Peterbilt Tractor in 1978.

Glenn also enjoyed sitting on the seat of his John Deere tractor. While living in Missoula, Montana he grew hay to sell to the local ranchers.

Glenn was born in Litchfield, Minnesota the oldest child of Gerald and Beulah Braatz. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Braatz, son Paul Braatz, granddaughter Shelby and husband Austin, and grandson Justin and his wife Amber and baby James, son Greg Braatz and his wife Ellen and their three children Alex, Elizabeth, and Lili, and daughter Anita Harper. He is also survived by his brother Jerry and his wife Lynne, and their three children Courtney, Jerry, and Jason, and their families. He is preceded in death by his daughter Deb Bockbrader. His loyal dog Sassy will miss him dearly.

At Glenn's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, remember him fondly next time you stop for a cup of coffee on the road.

