POLSON — Glenn Charles Howlett, age 64, of Polson, passed away July 7, 2019, in his home and surrounded by family; after his battle with cancer.
He was born in St. Ignatius on Sept. 24, 1954, to Gene and Clara (Bourdon) Howlett of Hot Springs.
Glenn was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe. He was raised, went to school and lived in Hot Springs most of his early life. He enrolled in the USMC at 18 and served four years, including a tour in Vietnam where he met his lifelong friend, Bud, who was able to be by his side in his last days. He married his wife after the military and they had three children in Polson, where they would reside.
Glenn worked construction in Butte and on the reservation. Later working at Post and Pole and eventually going to work for CSKHA, where he would work for decades and finally retire.
Glenn’s hobbies were his incredible love of cars (Mopar), dogs, and the kids in his life; specifically the nieces, nephews and grandkids. He dedicated a great majority of time and love to these in his life.
He was also an everyday comedian who loved practical jokes. Bosco was also a jack of all trades who could literally fix anything.
He was a generous man to all — friend, family or foe. He was an amazing teacher. He was a loyal friend and family member who brought chuckles and joy to our hearts every day. He is and will continue to be greatly missed by those who brought so much joy to him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother; Ken (Janice) Howlett.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; and children, Rocky, Angel and Alan and his three grandchildren, Braedyn, Emily, and Abbey. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews, whom all brought him great joy along with his many numerous friends and family members.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services and/or gathering at this time. Messages of condolences may be sent to thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.