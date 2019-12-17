STEVENSVILLE — Life is not always gentle. Life can be hard, but life is what you make of it.
Glenn H. Davis, born Feb. 10, 1935 to Harry W. Davis and Margaret (Harkness) Davis, of Corvallis, Montana, died Dec. 14, 2019. Although his last years of life were not kind to his body, he grabbed the previous years and whooped the hell out of ‘em. He was not born into much, but he made the best of his years and succeeded throughout his journey.
In his teen years he left home to join the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country in Germany. After being honorably discharged he returned to his home state and set up shop in Missoula. There he met his soon-to-be wife Marlene (Schmautz) Davis. They were married Oct. 14, 1955.
Living in Montana in the '50s, Glenn did a little logging and worked in the sawmill. Unfortunately he suffered a major injury in the mill that almost took his life, but in true Glenn Davis fashion he fought back and was able to walk out of the hospital. Soon after, Glenn along with his older brother Don, bought their first semi truck and started Davis Brothers Trucking. Together they grew the trucking company into a very successful business and after several years passed he sold his interest and moved into the bar business.
Glenn bought the world famous Oxford bar and café in downtown Missoula. Glenn revitalized the Ox, updated the café and brought one of the first live Keno boards to the state. Life at the Ox was not always easy. Glenn fought many a battle in the bar, cleaned the place up and again created a successful business. As the years went on Glenn sold the Oxford and bought the T & C Lounge. After a successful run with the T & C Glenn decided it was time to sell and retire.
He was born poor, fought his way through life and became a successful man. Many people along his journey owe a lot to Glenn Davis. He never turned away someone in need. Gave countless people jobs. Always helped others in need of money, and for those who still owed Glenn money upon his death you should finally do the right thing and make a generous contribution to the Missoula Food Bank in his name.
Glenn is survived by his wife Marlene, daughter Debra Farnsworth, son Greg Davis (Rita), granddaughters Tiffany Scott (Brent), Sidney Davis, grandson Tyler Davis, great grandson Jackson Scott, great granddaughter Bella Scott.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father Harry Davis, mother Margaret Davis, sister Shirley Davis Lyman, brother Don Davis, sister Jean Davis Koich and son-in-law Jeff Farnsworth.
The family would like to thank the special staff of The Living Centre for their love and care of Glenn in his last years. Under the shadows of the tall pines a private memorial will be held for Glenn in the spring, when the air is crisp and the sky is brilliant blue.
Death is not putting out the light; it is the extinguishing the lamp because the dawn has come. – Anonymous