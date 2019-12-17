MISSOULA — Glenn H. Kautz, 87, of Missoula, passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at the First Lutheran Church at 2808 South Ave. West, Missoula, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at church. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
