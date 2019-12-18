MISSOULA — Glenn H. Kautz passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Glenn bravely fought his battle with a progressive lung disease as he peacefully transitioned into the arms of His Lord, Jesus Christ.
Glenn was born in Elgin, North Dakota on Nov. 4, 1932. He was the sixth of seven children of Henry and Louise (Schulz) Kautz. Glenn’s family lived in Elgin, North Dakota. When Glenn was 10, he and his family moved to Billings. He attended Billings Junior and Senior High Schools. He graduated from Billings Senior in 1950. It was there he met his future and forever bride, Jeannette Rae Cunningham. They graduated in the same class. During his elementary and high school years he worked as a paperboy for the Billings Gazette and as a busboy at the Northern Hotel.
Glenn and Jeannette were married on Nov. 30, 1951. During the early years of their marriage, Glenn worked at The Appliance Mart. This was followed by working at General Electric Supply Company (GESCO). He worked for GE in Billings until 1960. GE gave Glenn his own store to manage in Butte in 1960. He worked for GESCO in Butte until 1971. Glenn took a position with Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED) in Missoula in the same year. He managed the CED store until his retirement in 1997.
Glenn was able to include travel during his lifetime. He and Jeannette traveled to the Bahamas, Mexico, Spain, France, Germany and Africa. Glenn also served in the Naval Reserve, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1958.
Glenn was an inspiration to others when professing faith in his daily life and as a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Missoula. He served in many capacities at First Lutheran. In addition to being Sunday School Superintendent and member of the choir. He was part of Miller Boys church maintenance crew and was on the team of members who built First Lutheran at their present location.
If asked what one will remember the most about Glenn, it will be his sense of humor. Glenn was able to see the humorous side to most of life’s serious offerings. Glenn and Jeannette purchased lakeside property at Seeley Lake. They so enjoyed the property and it was and is the site for many family gatherings.
Glenn enjoyed watching and attending sports. He and Jeannette did their level best to go to all the sport events their children and later their grandchildren participated. He was such a Griz fan. He and Jeannette had season tickets to football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. He knew who the players and coaches were, following their stories in the paper and TV news.
Glenn is survived by his wife Jeannette, his and Jeannette’s children and spouses: Greg (Sheilah), Gary (Danette), Guy (Robin), Kathe Cronquist (Kevin), Julie Kautz, Karen McGee (Mike), 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Partners in Home Care for their care and guidance.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2808 South Ave., Missoula, MT 59804. If flowers are to be sent, please ask they arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., the church office hours. If in lieu of flowers you wish to send a monetary contribution, please send it to the Classical School, sponsored by First Lutheran Church at the same address as above.