MISSOULA — Glenn Howard Kinsley shed his mortal coil on April 16, 2019. He was born James David Tuttle in Helena on June 24, 1937, to Marcely Gregg and Dean Tuttle. Due to the times, he was placed for adoption and was adopted in September by Harold and Lucille Kinsley. He was raised in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior in 1955. He attended MIT on an academic scholarship and pledged Delta Kappa Epsilon. He transferred to Montana State University in Missoula where he met the love of his life Dorothy Dunbar, a Delta Gamma gal if there ever was one. He had many adventures in college including a year at Mexico City College. He played percussion in the Jazz, Symphony and AirROTC marching band and graduated with a degree in philosophy in 1959. Later that year, he and Dorothy were wed on the 16th of August in Butte.
The newlyweds moved to Antioch, California, where they welcomed their first daughter, Nancy Beth, in September 1960. They returned to Montana in 1962, living in Lewistown and Missoula. In 1964 they moved to Elko, Nevada, where their second daughter, Dorothy Rebecca, was born. In the spring of 1965 the family returned to Missoula, living in the lower Rattlesnake until 1977. Glenn had a variety of jobs throughout the years. He taught high school English, was a photographer for the Montana Stockman magazine, and finally settled on direct sales. Perhaps his favorite was with the Durotest Corporation, selling commercial light bulbs. He was known to quip, “I’ve finally figured out how to enlighten the world.”
They moved to Stevensville in the fall of '77 where they built their dream home, a three-story log “cabin” nestled at the foot of Sunset Bench. Glenn spent the next 40 years “finishing” his house and only left under duress in 2017 in order to move closer to medical resources in Missoula.
Glenn was a rebellious individual, always championing the underdog and fighting against “the Man.” His children were taught peaceful resistance and how to behave during a protest march. (You never rush the courthouse, btw). He was a lover of animals and was always the proud slave to at least one...or more. He enjoyed a plethora of hobbies including photography, astronomy, model railroading, computer gaming and collecting almost anything...books, records, bottles, rocks, coins and don’t you dare throw out his cardboard boxes. He was a life-long member of the Bitterroot Model Railroad Club, the Western Montana Astronomy Club and a proud member of the Friends of Bill W. for 39 years. He renewed his Christian faith in 1981 at a retreat and enjoyed volunteering his time and talent in variations of the same weekend experience. He particularly enjoyed singing “The Chicken Song” enthusiastically at every opportunity. “Aribba!” Glenn and Dorothy enjoyed travel, including a trip to Israel in 1996 and an Alaskan cruise for their 50th anniversary in 2009. They also enjoyed camping, visiting ghost towns and just seeing where this road would take them.
Glenn is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Dorothy, his daughters Nancy (Willy) Self and Rebecca (Gerard) Poteat, his grandchildren Jessie (Ben) Brewster, Jeremy Thomas, Elisha (Josh) Harties, Zachary (Criss) Self, Jamie-lee (Chance Harmon) Thomas, Kristina (T.J.) Stone, Derek (Alexandra) Clark, and Kenneth Clark, eight great-grandchildren and his cat Marco who misses him greatly. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his son-in-law Bernard Jay and numerous furry companions who hopefully met him with great joy at the Rainbow Bridge.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Western Montana Humane Society or the American Lung Association.
