CUSTER, South Dakota — Gloria A Drake, 90, of Custer, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Monument Health Custer Hospital, of natural causes.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1930, in Havre, to James and Olive Fisk. As a young girl she lived with her family on a farm in Doyon, North Dakota. In high school she was a cheerleader and on the girl's basketball team. She graduated in 1947 and the following year taught at a country school where her youngest sister was her first grade student.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On June 19, 1949, she married H. Allen Drake in Doyon, North Dakota. In 1968 they moved to Missoula, where Gloria resided until December of 2018.

Her pride and joy was her family. She was a seamstress extraordinaire and quilter. Her hobbies included square dancing, round dancing, clogging and bowling.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Allen Drake and brothers Jams Fisk and Merle Fisk. Survivors include her son Mark (Paulette) Drake, two daughters Faye (Mike) Robinson and Julie (Randy) Swingley, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, two sisters Darlene Alvestad and Janet (Doug) Leith, one brother Dale (Sheila) Fisk and two cherished friends Janet Hinther and Lynne Roberts.

Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Drake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.