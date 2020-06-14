MISSOULA — The celebration of life service for Gloria A Drake will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020. The Committal Service is at 10:30 a.m. at the Western MT State VA Cemetery, 1911 Tower Street, Missoula, MT, with Rev. David Johnson officiating. The celebration of life is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Russell/Lewis/Clark Ballroom at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Missoula - Edgewater, 100 Madison, Missoula.