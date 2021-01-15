Gloria A Matthews

MISSOULA - Gloria got her wish and finally soared to the heavens after living an incredible life. She passed away this month in her home at 92. She was the daughter of Frank and Rhea Rapp, born and raised in Los Angeles, California, where she met her future husband Donald in a summer typing class. They moved to Missoula in 1954 so Don could attend Law School. They were happily married for 66 years until his death in 2014.

Gloria was proceeded in death by her sister Eleanor, 1999, and daughter Marcy, 2018.

Gloria was a loving mother, she generously volunteered for many organizations over the years, from Girl/Boy Scouts to Church, Missoula Senior Center and lastly St. Pat's Hospital for over 18 years until COVID.

She is survived by daughter Pam, sons Mark and John; and Grandchildren Diana, Ian, Brian, Sarah.

We love you mom, you're always in our hearts, see you in heaven.

Donations may be made to the Food Bank, Missoula Senior Center and Salvation Army in her name if interested.