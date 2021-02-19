Gloria Doty

Our beautiful, strong and amazing mother, Gloria Doty left this world on February 11th, 2021. She lost her brave fight with Alzheimer's after being under the care of Hospice for 4 1 years.

Gloria was born in Missoula on May 22, 1931 to Harry and Viola McDonough. She was a devoted wife to Charles "Ray" Doty and a wonderful mother to Mike and Pat Doty, Penny Burns, and Sharon Enkong. She was a loving mother-in-law to Patty Doty, Gary Burns, and Charlie Enkong. And, oh how she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren!

She loved the Missoula area and kept her roots here her entire life. She loved to read, cook, sew, camp, fish, dance, cross-country ski, and work in her beloved yard and garden. She opened our door to all the neighborhood kids could often be seen playing tag or other games outside with all of us. She was a den mother, a Campfire Girls leader, and active member of our PTA. She played shortstop on the city's women's softball league, and volunteered for numerous local causes.