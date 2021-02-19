Gloria Doty
Our beautiful, strong and amazing mother, Gloria Doty left this world on February 11th, 2021. She lost her brave fight with Alzheimer's after being under the care of Hospice for 4 1 years.
Gloria was born in Missoula on May 22, 1931 to Harry and Viola McDonough. She was a devoted wife to Charles "Ray" Doty and a wonderful mother to Mike and Pat Doty, Penny Burns, and Sharon Enkong. She was a loving mother-in-law to Patty Doty, Gary Burns, and Charlie Enkong. And, oh how she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
She loved the Missoula area and kept her roots here her entire life. She loved to read, cook, sew, camp, fish, dance, cross-country ski, and work in her beloved yard and garden. She opened our door to all the neighborhood kids could often be seen playing tag or other games outside with all of us. She was a den mother, a Campfire Girls leader, and active member of our PTA. She played shortstop on the city's women's softball league, and volunteered for numerous local causes.
As her kids got older she sold Tri Chem paints and worked for a time at the County Motor Vehicle office as well as delivered mail for the USPS. Soon after Ray's retirement from the Missoula Police Department In 1977, Ray and Gloria built a beautiful log home on 20 acres in Potomac. They spent winters in Rockport, Texas. They also loved cruises and watching Griz and Lady Griz basketball. But, her greatest love was hiking. She hiked many trails and was always far up the trail from the rest of us. Although mostly blind by her 80th birthday, she insisted on hiking to the “M” and back all by herself.
Gloria was always friendly and fun-loving. She always put others ahead of herself. Perhaps best of all, she showed us we can all smile right up to the end.
Gloria is survived by her husband Ray, four children, 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
We love you Mom and will miss you. We're so grateful for the time we had with you!
We want to thank the amazing staff and management at Edgewood Vista Memory Care and Hospice of Missoula for constant, genuine, and passionate care for Mom.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.