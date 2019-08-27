POLSON — Gloria G. Courville Rose, beloved wife, mother, sister, auntie. Joined her husband Ansel "Bud" Rost of 35 years, Aug. 20, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at St. Joseph's Hospital in Polson.
She was born April 21, 1948 to Frank Omar "Homer" Courville and Anna Bisson Courville. She married Ansel "Bud" Rost and together they raised their son Cory. She enjoyed running the G.B.C. Auction Service alongside Bud for 13 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Gloria is survived by her son Cordell Rost, sister Pat Doyle, Dennis (Julie), Homer (Karen), Edwin and Tim Courville, her best friend Carol Plouffe along with numerous nieces, nephews and wonderful friends whom she loved dearly. Gloria is preceded in death by her husband Bud, parents Homer and Anna Courville, her brother Marvin Courville, sisters Phyllis Clarimont and Barbara Durglo.
As wished, Gloria's cremation is taking place with no services to follow. Arrangements handled by Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.