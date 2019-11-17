ENUMCLAW, Washington — Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother was born on Jan. 4, 1934, to DeWilma and Amelia Weishaar Guy in Missoula. She passed away in Enumclaw, Washington on Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by family, following a hip fracture complicated by Parkinson's disease.
Gloria's childhood was spent in many small railroad towns in Western Montana. Her father was a lifelong railway man and the family moved often, sometimes making their home in a railway car. Her high school years were in Garrison and she graduated from Powell County High School in 1952. She married her high school sweetheart, and love of her life, Tommy Thompson of Gold Creek on Jan. 30, 1954. The young couple made their home in Missoula in 1958 where they raised their five children.
Gloria began her long career in banking in 1968 and retired from Western Bank in 1990 after many years as supervisor of the Auto Bank. She continued to work part-time for Mohave Bank in Lake Havasu City, Arizona after she and Tom moved to the southwest in 1991.
Although she loved her life as a career woman, Gloria's focus was centered on her husband and family. Gloria was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and her smile was dazzling. It expressed the essence of her personality-generous, kind and loving. She was non-judgmental and loved friends and family just as they were. Gloria was unfailingly supportive of her children and gave them her limitless and unconditional love. She will be remembered for her patient, easy-going, and cheerfully optimistic nature. She always made time to be present for her family.
Lifelong sun lovers, Gloria and Tom enjoyed retirement in Arizona and later southern Utah. They explored the natural beauty of the area, often hunting for fossils and arrowheads in their motorhome. They made many treks over the years to join their sons and later grandsons, hunting big game in Wyoming and Montana and to Southern California to visit their daughters. Always fashionable, glamorous and with an enviable figure, Gloria was just as comfortable in boots and jeans as she was in her beloved high heels. Multiple trips to Hawaii and Tahiti were travel highlights after the children were grown.
From childhood Gloria was a gifted artist and in retirement she made many beautiful pieces, from hand-painted birthday cards and meticulously painted ceramics to exquisite needlepoint creations. Her beautifully crafted afghans are family treasures. Gloria spent hours creating memory books for each of her children, capturing many happy times spent together. Gloria loved to play games, especially with her family, and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, the more difficult the better, solving Sudoku and reading.
As one of her children said, Gloria lived a long, loving and peaceful life. We should all be so lucky.
Gloria is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Thomas Thompson of Enumclaw, Washington, her children Guy Thompson (Katherine) Newcastle, Washington, Steve Thompson, Bothell, Washington, Dan (Michelle Sullivan) Hamilton, Loraine Thaler (Steve) Ventura, California, Nadine Garcia (David) Vista, California, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, brother Stanley Guy, Pacific Palisades, California, sisters Midge Harris, Portland, Oregon and Deanna Melnychuck, Phoenix, Arizona and many friends and extended family in the Missoula area.