MISSOULA — Gloria Jean (Novakovitch) Smerkol, 73, of Missoula, went home to rest in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Gloria Was born on April 27, 1945, in Missoula, the first of 13 children born to John and Alma Novalovitch. She attended school in Missoula, where she met and married Gerald Richards in 1963.
Gloria met David Smerkol in 1975, the love of her life and the man who held her heart for over 40 years. They were married in Thompson Falls and built their home in Missoula. Gloria loved to play the accordion, sing hymns and lift her hands and heart in worship. She was always busy taking care of her family, offering her voice in prayer and sharing in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Gloria was deeply loved by her family and friends. Her lifestyle demonstrated her beautiful simplicity, faith and love for her family. She was our rock, our prayer warrior and our family's anchor in times of trial; ever listening, comforting, supporting and sharing both our laughter and our tears. She was indeed a true blessing. While we miss her terribly, there is certainly a special place in heaven for our precious mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend.
Gloria goes on to rejoin her daughter, Karen Richard. Gloria's living legacy includes her daughters Kathleen Taylor and Kimberly Womack of Missoula, and Kolleen Richards of Tacoma, Washington. Grandchildren include Tiffany Taylor, Carmen Taylor, LeeRae Hurst, Preston person, Caleb person, and Jacob Womack all of Missoula, Montana. Charity Serrrano of Miles City, Lori Gau, Alyssa Lindsay, James Taber and Matthew Taber of Tacoma Washington. She also had 26 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held for Gloria on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at New Life Church in Missoula.