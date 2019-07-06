MISSOULA — Gordon J. Klaudt, 81, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home in Missoula.
Gordon worked at Smurfit-Stone Container for 32 years and retired in 1999.
He enjoyed fishing at Georgetown and Flathead Lake as well as spending time with his family and friends. Gordon will be missed but his family is comforted knowing he is in Heaven.
Survivors include his children: John and Lorie, Prosper, Texas; Jack and Marilee, Missoula; Jennifer and Doug, Newbury Park, California; his grandchildren: Kyle and Nicki, Evan, Nicholas, Marissa and Steve, Sarah, Brandon, and great-grandson, Luke; his ex-wife Virginia, Newbury Park, California, and his sister, Ramona Huber, Bismarck, North Dakota.
Come share food, drinks and memories with Gordon’s family for a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home.