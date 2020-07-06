× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KELSO, Washington — Gordon J. Weil, 81, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born on Sept. 13, 1938 to Emma and John Weil in Missoula.

Gordon grew up in Montana where he met and later married Sylvia Tipp. They were married more than 50 years before her passing in 2013. Gordon served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After serving our country, he worked at Bonner’s historic sawmill and plywood plant and later White Pine until he retired.

Gordon was also a member of the Missoula Masonic Lodge for over 45 years. In the late 1970s Gordon was raised to the level of Master Mason and was an active member until his death. He took great pride in being a Mason and imparting knowledge to others.

After moving to Long Beach, Washington, in the early 2000s, Gordon found a love for salmon fishing in the Long Beach Peninsula. Many summers he could be seen out on the boat pulling in salmon. Gordon was an avid fisherman up until a year before his death. He also spent a great deal of time at the local shooting range and gun club in Ilwaco, Washington, where he spent many weekends.

Gordon is survived by his daughter Dee, granddaughters Nicole and Kelli, and his sheltie dog Keri. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and community.

Gordon had requested for there to be no funeral services after he passed. In the spring of 2021, he will be laid to rest in the Missoula City Cemetery for those who wish to visit and pay their respects.

