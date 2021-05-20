Gordon Peter Comes At Night Jr.
ST. IGNATIUS – Gordon Peter Comes At Night Jr., 38, died May 18th in Missoula. A service will be held at 1 pm Sunday at the Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius. Cremation will follow the service.
