MISSOULA — Gordon Ray Laridon, 82, passed away early the morning of Dec. 17, 2019. He was born Dec. 22, 1936 in Hamilton to Nethelene and Gordon Laridon. He married our mom, the love of his life on Nov. 21, 1959. After retiring from the Montana Department of Transportation/Bridge Division, he continued working in construction and as a contract bridge inspector for the BIA. During his lifetime Gordon had many interests. He loved music and taught himself to play several stringed instruments beginning with the banjo. He had a passion for flying and became a private pilot. He was an accomplished artist spending much of his time painting in his home studio. He enjoyed studying history, the company of friends, traveling and especially time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, his children, Ange, Jason (Cathy), Kelley (Jeff), five grandchildren: Crystal, Lance, Lily, Jordan, Kade, one great grandchild, Ahri and his sister Kathy.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life was held on his birthday.