Grace Ann Thompson

Grace was born July 5, 1953 to Clinton Thompson and Helen Johnson in Hamilton, Montana and was a proud Bitterrooter for life. In her life, she wore many hats including years as a dispatcher for the Ravalli County Sherriff's Office, business owner, and writer. Her faith was strong and has been an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church for many years. She loved baking and was known as the "pie lady" at the church.