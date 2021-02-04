Grace Ann Thompson
Grace Ann Thompson (Corvallis, Montana) loving mother, grandmother, and friend, was called home and earned her wings on January 31, 2021. She passed peacefully at home of natural causes.
Grace was born July 5, 1953 to Clinton Thompson and Helen Johnson in Hamilton, Montana and was a proud Bitterrooter for life. In her life, she wore many hats including years as a dispatcher for the Ravalli County Sherriff's Office, business owner, and writer. Her faith was strong and has been an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church for many years. She loved baking and was known as the "pie lady" at the church.
Grace enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, embroidery, reading, writing, and loved horses.
Grace is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Johnson, her father Clinton Thompson.
Surviving are her two daughters, Jennifer Griffith (Anthony), and Rebecca Richards (David), four grandchildren, Kayla, Anna, Mathew, and Nathan and four great grandchildren.
She will forever be loved and hold a place in our hearts.