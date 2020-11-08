MISSOULA — Grace Barbara Thelen was born on May 23, 1938, in Lake Alice Township, Minnesota, and departed this earth to join her Lord on Oct. 31, 2020. Barbara was one of 17 children born to Eugene and Anna Edelman. She graduated from Bagley High School in Minnesota and attended Teacher's College in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Barbara became a follower of Jesus at the age of 26. She obtained her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Montana in 1972 and her master’s degree in education in 1979. Barbara taught elementary school at Paxson, C.M. Russell and Chief Charlo in Missoula before retiring in 1997.

She married Joe Thelen on March 1, 1958. Joe and Barbara had four children, Sheryl, Jolene, Kayleen and Bryan. She is pre-deceased by their son, Bryan, who passed away on Oct. 3, 1997. Barbara is survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In retirement, Barbara enjoyed volunteering as a campground host with her husband, Joe, in Minnesota, Montana, Oregon and Arizona. Barbara enjoyed several of her retirement years in sunny Mesa, Arizona. The Thelen family was involved at Trinity Baptist Church, Missoula Southern, and Crosspoint Church from 1967 to the present.

A memorial service will be held for the spring or summer of 2021 at Crosspoint Church. Condolences may be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.