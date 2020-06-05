Grace Buchanan

STEVENSVILLE — Grace Buchanan, 93, resident of The Living Centre in Stevensville, formerly of Victor and longtime Hamilton educator, passed away peacefully Monday morning June 1, 2020. She will be missed by many whose lives she touched through years of service to her church and community. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

