BILLINGS — Grace L. Ricci Scanlan died on Sept 29, 2020 in Billings from complications of COVID-19. Grace was born on Sept 20, 1922 to Joseph and Josephine “Rose” Ricci in Livingston. She grew up on North I Street, surrounded by a loving Italian family. Grace met the love of her life, William “Bill” Scanlan and they were married on Feb 24, 1949. Together they built a home filled with love, warmth and humor. Into that home three lucky children were born—Michele, Nancy and Bill.

Faith was the cornerstone of Grace’s life. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Livingston, the Catholic Daughters and St. Joseph’s Circle.

Grace was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill, daughter Michele, parents Rose and Joe, brothers Michael, Louie and Joe, sister Rosalie Marie and sister-in-law Marietta. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Bill and Shannon of Big Fork and daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Spencer Peterson of Reed Point as well as six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and greats. We all benefited from the legacy of her love. The door was always open, the coffee pot was always on and something delicious was always coming out of the oven in Gracie’s kitchen.