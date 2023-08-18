Graham Franklin Proebstel, 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Missoula, MT early on Sunday morning, August 6, 2023. The days before, he had been surrounded by the love and laughter of his family and friends. Graham was a loving husband, father, granddad, great-granddad, and friend. Graham was born in Missoula on January 24, 1938, a fourth generation Montanan, whose pioneer ancestors travelled west on the Oregon Trail. He attended Franklin Elementary School and Missoula County High School and then enlisted in the U. S. Navy. He served on aircraft carriers, the USS Oriskany and USS Yorktown, and missile launcher, USS Norton Sound. While still in the Navy, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia McCloskey. They lived at Hunter's Point Naval base in San Francisco until his discharge. They raised their three children in Missoula and at the time of his death they were approaching their 65th wedding anniversary. Graham worked in sawmills in Missoula for about two years until he was injured when his car fell off a jack while he was putting on chains when hunting. After six months of recovery, he was released to work in sales. He was then employed by the Northern Pacific and Burlington Northern Railroads for nearly twenty years. During that time, he built a garage at their home and enjoyed it so much that they built a new home in the Rattlesnake area of Missoula. They rented their original home and purchased two more houses that were under construction in the South Hills area as rentals. After their daughter Cori was married, Graham and Pat moved the rest of the family to Arizona where they lived for three years. Graham worked in sales but longed to be his own boss. He started a small sign business making routed signs and sold them as a vendor on the military bases in the Western States. He and Pat traveled with that business for three years until making their home in Missoula again in 1983. They owned and operated Adventureland Video, Missoula's second video store. Graham continued to work with his sign business, which grew from routed signs to vinyl ones. In addition, he operated the video store until it was sold. Graham was a self -starter with a strong work ethic. But he also loved to tease and play. His younger years were filled with hunting, fishing (especially ice fishing on Georgetown Lake), camping, skiing, and skydiving. He loved to travel and he and Pat had explored the U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Canada and Mexico. Later they began spending winters in Arizona where he enjoyed playing cards and games, especially poker. He and his AZ buddies engaged in recreational gold mining and detecting. Nearly every day they would go to the mine on their ATVs, work hard digging and dry washing for gold. Usually, they would find a little, but never much more than "bragging rights". He seemed to be following the footsteps of his grandfather and great grandfather, both of whom had owned gold mines in the Nine Mile valley. Graham loved the stillness of the mountains and he was comfortable with being silent. He enjoyed picking huckleberries with the family but would go off by himself to find a quiet spot. He was an honorable man who lived with integrity. He was creative and inventive, fiercely independent yet kind and thoughtful, generous but frugal, often stubborn and most of all well known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He will be missed. Graham was preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin and Alice Graham Proebstel, a son, Jeffrey David Proebstel, a brother, David Frederick Proebstel, a sister, Edrie Verne Bowers, a sister, Patricia Ruth Wulle and a great granddaughter, Jazmine Rae Hewitt. Graham leaves behind his wife, Patricia Ann Proebstel of Missoula, MT, a daughter, Corin Drake of Seeley Lake, MT and a son, Daniel Kirk Proebstel (Dawn Williams) of Colorado Springs, CO, grandchildren Keith Hammond (Paige) of Casper WY, Brittney Detki (Scott) of Norco, CA, Nicholas Proebstel of Missoula, MT, Jacqueline Proebstel of Billings, MT, and Keely Proebstel of Colorado Springs, CO, nine great-grandchildren, one step great-grandson, cousins and many friends. He was the "favorite uncle" to several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. Due to illnesses in the family at present, a Celebration of Life will be held next year on July 12, 2024. It will begin with military honors and a short service at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery 1911 Tower Street, Missoula, MT 59804 at 11:00 a.m. It will be followed with a gathering of family and friends for lunch at noon at the Nine Mile Community Center, 26520 Nine Mile Road, Huson, MT 59846. (The Nine Mile Community Center is about 30 miles west of Missoula and located on property that was part of the original Proebstel ranch. More than a hundred years ago, it was donated by Graham's family for the Stark Schoolhouse where Graham's mother taught). For more information and directions go to www.ninemilecommunitycenter.com After lunch, those who wish to will drive further up the Nine Mile to scatter ashes in the huckleberry patch where ashes of his sister Verne and his son Jeff already lie.