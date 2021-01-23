WELLTON, Arizona - Gregg McConnell, 64, a former Mission Valley resident, passed away in Wellton, Ariz., on Jan. 12 following a brief battle with cancer.

Gregg was born in Ronan on Dec. 25, 1956, a Christmas present to Perry and Virginia McConnell. He was the youngest of eight children. A graduate of Polson High School, Greg worked at several newspapers in Montana, California and Washington. His hard work and intelligence kept him climbing in the newspaper industry until he retired last year as publisher of the daily Tri City Herald in Kennewick, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marlene Ganieany and Maxine Ganieany, and brothers Arnold McConnell and George McConnell. He is survived by his wife Diane of Kennewick, a sister, Marjorie McMurtrie of Jasper, Ore., brothers Kennith of Casper, Wyo., and C. "Mack" of St. Ignatius and a son, Cory, and Cory's wife, Tina, and grandchildren Jaida, Jailyn, Torean, Seren and Cerys, all in Hamilton.

Cremation has occurred. A memorial gathering will be scheduled later in the year.