POLSON — Greggory Andrew Bancroft, 25, of Polson and the Flathead Valley, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Greggory was born April 9, 1994, to Leah Hancock and Andrew Bancroft in Kalispell.

He graduated from Flathead High School in 2013.

Gregg loved fishing, hunting, camping, travel, good food, hot babes, family, helping people and spending time with his family and friends. He was a practical joker and had people in gut-wrenching laughter often.

Welcoming Gregg to Heaven are maternal uncle Keith Hancock-Allen of Minnesota, paternal grandparents Bonnie and George Bancroft of Martin City; maternal great-grandmother Verona Harshbarger, maternal great aunt Glenda Harshbarger‐Albert, and uncles Charles and Thomas Baker, and many other loving friends and family.