POLSON — Greggory Andrew Bancroft, 25, of Polson and the Flathead Valley, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Greggory was born April 9, 1994, to Leah Hancock and Andrew Bancroft in Kalispell.
He graduated from Flathead High School in 2013.
Gregg loved fishing, hunting, camping, travel, good food, hot babes, family, helping people and spending time with his family and friends. He was a practical joker and had people in gut-wrenching laughter often.
Welcoming Gregg to Heaven are maternal uncle Keith Hancock-Allen of Minnesota, paternal grandparents Bonnie and George Bancroft of Martin City; maternal great-grandmother Verona Harshbarger, maternal great aunt Glenda Harshbarger‐Albert, and uncles Charles and Thomas Baker, and many other loving friends and family.
Survived by his heartbroken mother of only Gregg, Leah (Justin) Pulse of Polson, father Andrew Bancroft of Martin City; paternal sisters Andrea & Jessica Bancroft, Heather & Kelsie Ronnie and their children; maternal grandparents Debra and Ed Hancock of Roswell New Mexico and Michael Baker of Martin City; maternal aunt Jennifer (Calvin) Selvey and daughter of Billings, maternal uncle John (Nicole) Hancock and children of Rio Rancho New Mexico and maternal uncle Timothy(Tasheena) and children of Edinburg, Texas. Paternal uncles whom he spent much time with are Duane and Robert Bancroft of Martin City, Willy Bancroft of Sunnyside, Washington; and David Backen; paternal aunt Jamie Bancroft of Malta.
Gregg was loved and spent much time with too many to list great aunts and uncles and cousins. Also survived by too many lifelong good friends to list.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Martin City Fire Hall/Leitz Hall at noon. Potluck dinner — please bring your favorite food that Gregg loved. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.