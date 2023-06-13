Gregory Alan Yockey

HAMILTON - Gregory Alan Yockey, 55, passed away on June 5, 2023. He was born on July 25, 1967, in Fort Wayne Indiana, to Judith King Yockey and Leland Kenneth Yockey. His two-year-old brother David thought he was great fun, and his grandfather used to say that he was born happy and nicknamed him “Smiley”. When the family moved to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Greg entered kindergarten. Throughout his years of grade school through fifth grade, he was an excellent student and loved sports. His father taught him golf, and he played baseball, competing in Little League, playing at Lamade Stadium, the home of the Little League World Series games. When Greg's family moved to Moab, Utah, he began sixth grade in the middle school. He was inducted into the Junior National Honor Society. At Grand County High School in Moab, he excelled academically, played basketball and golf, and was inducted into the National Honor Society. As a junior he missed winning the state championship golf tournament by one putt on the playoff hole of competition.

In the spring of that junior year, his father and mother both had an opportunity to move to Hamilton, Montana. It was a wonderful opportunity, both professionally and personally because his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins lived there. However, that meant that he would be missing the most important year, his senior year. The family sat down to talk and told Greg that they already had jobs in Moab and would be fine with staying if that's what he wished to do. He made the decision for the family's future by saying that moving would be an excellent move professionally and that he would like to be closer to family. His brother was in college, and he transferred to the University of Montana. The family was always grateful for Greg's unselfish decision. In the fall, he started his senior year at Hamilton High School. He graduated with honors, played on the golf team, and won the state golf championship. After graduation he was awarded a golf scholarship to BYU of Hawai‘i. He returned after his freshman year to attend the University of Montana. He graduated from there with a double major in history and political science and was elected as a university senator. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

Greg began his career in banking in Helena, then moved to banks in California and Washington prior to moving back to Hamilton to Farmers State Bank. At farmers he was Chief Executive Officer and Commercial Loan Officer, Chief Lending Officer, Executive Vice President, and CEO/President. Greg loved people. He made many friends and enriched many lives during his banking career. Greg was fun, sincere, caring, extremely generous, and loving. Greg was a giver of whatever he could do for others.

His three children were born and raised in Hamilton, and he cherished them beyond words. Greg is survived by his children, Megan, Kellen, and Quinn, and his former wife, Amy Cooper. He is also survived by his mother Judith King Yockey, his uncle Tom King, aunt Diane King, cousins Chris King and Kelly King Zogg, aunts Marlene Blankenship, of Indiana, Marilyn Yockey of Ohio, uncles Lowell Yockey, of Indiana, and Larry Yockey, of California, nephews Kyle Yockey, of Utah, and Ryan Yockey, of Virginia. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Leland Yockey, his brother, Lieutenant Colonel David Leland Yockey, maternal grandmother and grandfather Elizabeth and Herschell King, paternal grandmother and grandfather Gwendolyn and Russell Yockey.

A celebration of life will be held at Daly Leach Chapel, in Hamilton, Montana, at 11:00 a.m., Friday June 16, 2023. A reception will follow at the Edge Restaurant. The family suggests that memorials be made to SAFE at PO Box 534, Hamilton, MT 59840. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com