OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gregory D. Fine passed away of natural causes Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with his family by his side. Greg's great joys in life were his children and grandchildren, family and friends, the outdoors and rock 'n' roll. Greg touched many lives throughout his career as a nurse.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandy and Lani; son Simon; three grandchildren, Oscar, Anne-Marie and Kua'aina; brother Joe and best friend Shan.
A celebration will take place this summer in Missoula on July 19.