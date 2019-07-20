SEATTLE — Gregory Edward Katsel lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Seattle. He was born in Billings on March 16, 1968, but spent his childhood years growing up in Missoula. Greg graduated from Sentinel High School in 1987 and that fall enrolled at the University of Montana, completing a BA in economics in 1992. After graduation, he moved to the Seattle area, working in IT for Microsoft, Boeing, Avanade, and lastly, Vulcan. Greg enjoyed reading, coffee, documentaries, running, traveling, and exploring art classes.
Greg is survived by his mother and father, Sharon Harrell and Gary Katsel; his sisters, Stefanie Langfeldt and Lauren Katsel; niece and nephew, Emrie and Jack Langfeldt; his cat Groo; and Edmond. He also leaves a community of aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 2 p.m. at 2065 Edward Ct. in Missoula. Please join us for an afternoon full of memories and food and drink.