MISSOULA — Gregory Leon Barsi, 62, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes.
He was born on March 16, 1956, in Santa Rasa, California, to Mario and Jeane Barsi. He was educated in Santa Rosa public schools and went to Santa Rosa Jr. College. He was a member of the Glee Club, as well as many groups of the arts.
He enjoyed music of all kinds, as well as musical plays, art, crafting, and was very artistic. He wrote poetry as a hobby and had a brilliant, sharp mind. He could remember all that you did when you were in fifth grade.
A loving brother, uncle, cousin, as well as being a friend to many, he had a great following of his high school friends and kept in touch and loved them dearly.
Preceding him in death were his sister Cheryl, his mother Jeane, and his father Mario.
Survivors include his brother Michael and his family of Seeley Lake, his brother Lawrence and his family of Newport Washington, a couple of uncles and many cousins.
To my Big Brother
We were playmates when we were young
Friends and Brothers when we were old
Most people did not understand you just wanted to be loved for who you were
You did not understand that you were loved by so many
You gave your all though you did not have much
For that Big brother, I love you and respect you as such
Your much older brother