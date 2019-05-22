MISSOULA — Gregory Fister, 29, of Missoula, passed away Thursday (May 16, 2019).
Funeral services will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Lolo Community Church, 11897 Lewis and Clark Dr., Lolo, MT 59847. The service will be led by Pastor Tyler Velin. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens alongside his deceased wife, Sierra Xiao Fister.
Gregory was born Sept. 18, 1989, in Missoula, a son of William and Shelley Fister. He married Sierra Xiao McKenzie on Aug. 1, 2016. in Seeley Lake. She died May 9, 2018.
Surviving are a 3-year-old daughter, Marlo Avery Fister; an older brother, Jesse Fister, and his wife, Ashley Fister; his wife’s family, Carol and Sam Mackenzie and their children Lakxota and Aiden; and many friends with whom he was close. Marlo will be raised by her grandparents, William and Shelley Fister.
Gregory graduated from Valley Christian High School in 2007. He was completing an education in Software-Engineering from Colorado Technical University at the time of his passing. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved to fish.
Gregory will be remembered for his bountiful personality and for always caring after those around him. He was sensitive to the needs of others and knew how to make people feel good. He was an enthusiast who lived to squeeze the joy out of every moment, with a broad range of interests from board games to car mechanics to sports. Gregory loved life.
He was deeply committed in his relationships to his friends and family and will be sorely missed by many. He was a beloved son; father, brother, husband, and friend.
A tattoo on Gregory’s forearms read “NON OMNIS MORIAR”, which is Latin for “not all of me shall perish.” Yet words are inadequate to describe the loss felt by those close to him.
The family asks that questions about his passing be withheld during their period of grief. Donations for raising Marlo can be made at: gofundme.com/funds-for-marlo.