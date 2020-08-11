Gregory Scott Carley

"Hypergiant Family, with a heavy heart, I need to share some sad and tragic news. Greg Carley, a value and cherished member of Hypergiant family, has passed away. Greg was truly one of the most inspirational and amazing people I have ever known and had the pleasure of working with. He was an incredible friend who has been there for me and probably many of you over the years through various ups and downs. He constantly had the greatest attitude and no challenge was ever too tough for him. He had a borderline magic skill of distilling hard concepts and complex problems into simple solutions and always did it with a smile or a joke. He always let me know that no matter what the issue, or challenge, that it would be okay and we would figure it out. He is truly loved and will be missed greatly.