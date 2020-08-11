AUSTIN, Texas — Born: Aug. 11, 1970 - Valdosta, Georgia
Death: Feb. 8, 2020 - Austin, Texas
Gregory Scott Carley passed away suddenly, and without warning, as he experienced a major adverse cardiac event on Feb. 8, 2020 in Austin, Texas.
Fifty candles will burn brightly today in honor of Greg's BIRTH and the amazing life he created with those who loved him most dearly. Greg's love of photography will remain in our hearts with beautiful photo memories to be shared — forever and ever.
Life can't be counted in numbers of candles or measured in number of years, it's counted in small joys and good times and laugh lines, as well as in heartaches and tears.
Life can't be counted in candles or measured in years that have flown — it's counted in kindnesses, close friends, and loved ones, and in all the sweet blessings we've known.
Greg was born to Lynn M. Carley and Susan W. Carley on Aug. 11, 1970 in Valdosta, Georgia, at Moody Air Force Base hospital. At 3 months of age, Greg and family, including his older brother Jeff Carley, traveled cross country to make a new home in Vacaville, California, near Travis Air Force Base. Thus began a childhood of constant change and adventure due to Air Force life and eventually airline life.
Yuba City, California, Muskegon, Michigan, Lafayette, Indiana, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dallas, Texas, were also places Greg called "home" (before age 10). Even though a few locations were brief stops on the family map of places to go, things to see and do, there were always new adventures, new friends and discoveries.
In 1980, now a family of three, there was a return to Muskegon, Michigan, to be near grandparents and extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. 1982 presented yet another career change opportunity in Missoula. The family decision to move west was based on two important questions before accepting the job offer, "Are the roads paved or dirt?" Next question, "will we ride horses to school?" "Maybe" answered both questions.
The boys found Missoula the "best place ever" to call their home town. However, in 1987, another family decision was on the table, one more change, one more town, another job opportunity in Annapolis, Maryland. As Jeff headed to the University of North Texas to begin his college experience, the new family of two traveled across country, again, to Annapolis. Great friends were discovered, along with fresh crab at Mike's Crab Shack every weekend (an exceptional experience), but Missoula was still in the rear view mirror with fond memories of good times and even "better" best friends.
A return to Missoula was inevitable, so why wait? Greg was excited to complete his last year of high school at Big Sky High School and graduated with his best friends as a member of the BSHS Class of 1989. Fortunately, Greg joined the same best friends in Missoula during August 2019 for their 30th Class Reunion — special memories for all with lots of photos!
Greg is deeply missed by his wife of 18 years, Jill Carley, at the family home in Austin, Texas, son Hayden Carley, daughter, Madison (Madi) Carley, also in Austin, and stepdaughter Kyra Lundstrom, Strongsville, Ohio. Greg's mother, Susan Liane Johnson (Chip), brother, Jeff Carley (Nicole), all in Missoula. Aunts, uncles and cousins residing in Michigan, Bette Rodewald (Bill), Joan Embs (Dale), Rosemary Ray (Lynn) and 13 first cousins. Special lifetime friends to Greg — Jessika, Kirsten and Tony Liane.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Lynn M. Carley, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Greg majored in Journalism with a minor in Art at the University of North Texas. He had a very creative mind and from early childhood his love of art was evident. Austin offered many opportunities and in his early years he worked with ad agencies, marketing ideas/concepts and gained name and work recognition throughout the industry.
In 2015, he was working for a start-up company, Chaotic Moon Studios, a creative technology studio that designs and develops award-winning user centered software for major brands such as Southwest Airlines, Microsoft, AT&T, Post Foods, etc. Greg was named director of strategy and at this point brought 18 years of design, art direction and strategic-thought leadership to the position. He became a leader in the design community, joining the Austin AIGA board of directors in 2013.
Fast forward, three start-up companies later and still working with the same group of friends, Greg was working with a relatively new company "Hypergiant." Greg was the Managing Partner of Hypergiant Ventures at the time of his death. He had developed, professionally executed, his dream job. At this time in his life he reached the peak of his career. He loved space and was involved with NASA and Space-X.
Greg's business partner and CEO of Hypergiant, Ben Lamm, wrote a beautiful paragraph to the members of the company to share the news of their collective loss in reference to Greg's passing.
"Hypergiant Family, with a heavy heart, I need to share some sad and tragic news. Greg Carley, a value and cherished member of Hypergiant family, has passed away. Greg was truly one of the most inspirational and amazing people I have ever known and had the pleasure of working with. He was an incredible friend who has been there for me and probably many of you over the years through various ups and downs. He constantly had the greatest attitude and no challenge was ever too tough for him. He had a borderline magic skill of distilling hard concepts and complex problems into simple solutions and always did it with a smile or a joke. He always let me know that no matter what the issue, or challenge, that it would be okay and we would figure it out. He is truly loved and will be missed greatly.
"Please take this time to tell people how much you appreciate and cherish them. Life is incredible, but also short at times like these. Thank you for supporting each other in grieving and remembering GREG."
Hypergiant and Ben hosted a beautiful Celebration of Life for Greg within three days after he passed.
Cremation has taken place in Austin, Texas.
As per his wishes, Greg's remains will be launched into space aboard a satellite in mid-December 2020. He will orbit the Earth for months to years and will finally be exhausted as a shooting star upon re-entry to EARTH. The family will gather at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to honor Greg.
