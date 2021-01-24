NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Gregory Thomas Johnson took his final bow on Jan. 8, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. His wife, stepdaughter and brother-in-law were present for his last breaths at Ochsner Respiratory ICU in New Orleans.

Gregory was born May 9, 1949, to Patricia “Pats” Johnson and Walter Thomas Johnson in Staten Island, New York. As a premature baby in 1949, he fought his first battle with survival at birth. He leaves behind his wife, Anita Vatshell and stepdaughters, Alexandra and Lesley Kuennen; his older brother, Zachary Johnson (Kitty); younger brother, Stephen Johnson (Jackie); brother-in-law, Glenn Vatshell; and a legion of friends. He will be sorely missed also by his beloved dogs Scout and Charley.

Although this awful and deadly virus consumed the last month of his life, Greg’s story is one of so much more. It’s impossible to briefly capture the many accomplishments, golden moments and important contributions Greg gave to so many, individually and collectively. Highlights of Greg include his lifetime career and passion for theater and the performing arts. His diligence in maintaining lifelong friendships, his historical and political interests and a vitality for new adventures made him a memorable character to all who crossed Greg’s path.